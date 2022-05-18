Last Updated:

SSC Recruitment Scam: Calcutta HC Directs TMC's Partha Chatterjee To Appear Before CBI

Calcutta HC directed West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee to appear before CBI on Wednesday in connection with the SSC Recruitment Scam.

Astha Singh
West Bengal

PTI


In a massive development, West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee has been asked by the Calcutta High Court to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday evening at 6 pm. Chatterjee has been summoned in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment by the School Service Commission (SSC).

A single bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed that if the senior TMC leader did not reach the CBI office in the given time, he could be taken into custody. The Court has also put forth a recommendation before the Governor and Chief Minister that Chatterjee must be removed from his position in the wake of his prima facie involvement in the SSC Recruitment Scam.

What is the SSC Recruitment Scam case?

In November 2021, the contentious state recruitment came under the legal scanner after the Calcutta High Court ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group-D staff in aided/sponsored schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on purported recommendations by the state's School Service Commission.

The HC order was passed on a petition by several job aspirants, claiming that appointments were given to individuals after the expiry of the panel proposed for the posts of Group-D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

Earlier, the Calcutta HC had put to halt the salary of 25 Group D staff personnel on the ground of alleged foul play over appointment by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) based on "recommendations" of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The WBBSE claimed that all the appointments were given on the basis of recommendations by the SSC Board. However, the commission submitted an affidavit before the court stating that after May 4, 2019, when the panel of Group-D staff had expired, no recommendation letter was issued by it.

(Image: PTI)

Tags: West Bengal, CBI, Partha Chatterjee
