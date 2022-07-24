SSC Recruitment Scam: Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita Mukherjee Sent To 1-day ED Custody

Bankshall Court in Kolkata on Sunday send West Bengal Commerce and Industries Department minister Partha Chatterjee’s close aide Arpita Mukherjee to one day in Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with alleged teachers recruitment scam.

The federal agency had arrested Arpita on Sunday after around unaccounted stash of cash was seized from her residence. ED has described her as a "close aide" of Partha Chatterjee.

Apart from cash, ED also recovered 20 mobile phones from Arpita's residence. "A number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold has also been recovered from the various premises of the persons linked to the scam," it said.

The massive cash stash recovered is suspected to be proceeds of crime in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment scam, sources said.

Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sent to 2-day ED custody

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday, was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody for two days. However, he was hospitalised in the evening after he complained of uneasiness.

Chatterjee was admitted to the ICCU of the SSKM Hospital. He was later moved to a cabin after his condition stabilised "a bit".

"He is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," an official of the hospital said. Security personnel have been posted outside the minister's cabin.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool alleged that ED is being run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party also said that it has full faith in the judiciary.

Addressing a press conference, TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, "In today's situation, it seems like ED is being run by BJP. If Suvendu Adhikari is saying that a lot of things are going to be found in the future even before ED is giving any statement. It means that ED is politically influenced by BJP."