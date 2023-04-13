SSC Scam: DYFI, Youth Wing Of CPI(M), Clashes With Police In West Bengal’s Siliguri

West Bengal Police on Thursday lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells at Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) workers and supporters protesting against the SSC scam, unemployment and other issues. Police had put up barricades at Siliguri's Tinbatti to stop the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s youth wing's Uttar Kanya Abhiyan.

Police alleged that protesters pelted stones. In retaliation, police resorted to baton-charge. Tear gas shells were also fired. The demonstration was led by Meenakshi Mukherjee. Sources suggest that many DYFI workers were detained by police.

Mukherjee, the state secretary of DYFI, said the demonstrators were peacefully proceeding towards ‘Uttarkanya’. “We wanted to give a deputation to the North Bengal Development minister, but the police baton-charged us without any provocation,” she told reporters.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells at the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers and supporters protesting against the SSC scam, unemployment and other issues. pic.twitter.com/hZEqp6gHwF — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023

Alleging illegalities in appointments in West Bengal government jobs and demanding transparency in the recruitment process in the face of several cases of irregularities having surfaced in the appointments of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools, the DYFI organised the ‘Uttarkanya Abhiyan’ on Thursday.

The protesters initially gathered at Mahananda Bridge in Siliguri. DYFI activists from various districts including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri joined the protest.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the alleged illegal appointment of assistance teachers in West Bengal.