SSC Scam: ED Levels Massive 'threatening' Charge Against TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday levelled big charge against West Bengal Commerce and Industries Department minister Partha Chatterjee. The agency said that "Partha has been threatening ED officials", sources told Republic TV.

The ED has moved two pleas in Calcutta High Court in relation to Partha Chatterjee's arrest. The first appeal is to shift the Trinamool Congress minister to Command hospital from the state-run SSKM hospital. Another appeal is that his period in the hospital should not be treated as custody.

"If he needs medical treatment we can take him to the best hospital in Delhi or AIIMS Kalyani," sources quoted the federal agency as saying.

During the hearing, ED said that Partha is an influential person and is using his power. "Reports were manipulated just to get admitted and after getting admitted he is threatening ED officials," the agency said, according to sources.

Citing final report, ED said that Partha is healthy. "No request for medical treatment was made till the first order," it added, sources informed.

During the hearing, the Single Bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri cited the example of Madan Mitra, and Anubrata Mondal as they also got admitted to the hospital as it's a safe zone.

Justice Choudhari advised ED that it can bring the Head of Department (HOD) of Cardiology, Nephrology and medical department from AIIMS Delhi and get Partha medically examined.

The TMC minister can be medically examined at 11 a.m. on Monday and can be produced in the special court with all the reports, the judge said. The order has been reserved in the case.

Partha Chatterjee sent to 2-day ED custody, hospitalised

Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested on Saturday, was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody for two days. However, he was hospitalised after he complained of uneasiness.

Chatterjee was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital and was later moved to a cabin after his condition improved "a bit".

"He is stable at the moment. A team of doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition," an official of the hospital said. Security personnel have been posted outside the minister's cabin.