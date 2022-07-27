SSC Scam: Officials Arrive At Arpita's Residence With Counting Machines As Huge Cash Found

State Bank of India (SBI) officials arrived with cash counting machines at West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee's aide Arpita Mukherjee's residence located at Belgharia Town Club in North 24 Parganas after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered a huge sum of money.

The counting machines will be used to calculate the total seized amount. Apart from Belgharia Town Club residence, raids were also conducted at three other premises.

"We have found a good amount of money from one of the flats in a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount," an ED official was quoted as saying by PTI. He also stated that several vital documents were found during the search.

Mukherjee was arrested by ED on June 23, a day after unearthing Rs 21 crore in cash from her flat in south Kolkata.

The CBI, as mandated by the Calcutta High Court, is investigating the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission. The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

When the alleged irregularities took place, Chatterjee was the education minister.

Sensational recoveries from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

Notably, on Tuesday, a black diary was recovered from Arpita's residence which contained details related to illegal recruits whose names needed to be included in the merit list, as well as how much cash would be passed from what location.

Details of West Bengal's Department of Higher Education and School Education find a mention in the diary along with certain codes and characters. A property document in the joint name of Arpita and Partha Chatterjee, who has also been arrested, has also been recovered.