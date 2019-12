SSP Kalanidhi Naithani of the Lucknow Police spoke about the report of Police Official Archana Singh. He stated that the allegations put forth by Priyanka Gandhi of being strangulated are "untrue".

Police officer Archana Singh in her report explained that due to Priyanka's "sudden change in itinerary" she was sent to inquire about the Congress leader's whereabouts for security purposes. The officer said that she was heckled by Congress workers making her fall down on the ground.