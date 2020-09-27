SSR's Friend Roshan Bhinder Questions Pace Of CBI Probe; Says, 'disappointed With Delay'

It's been several weeks that the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant's fans took a sigh of relief when they started the investigation. The family is now waiting for answers and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Sunday also raised questions saying — 'Why is CBI not pressing murder charges?'.

Talking about the same, Roshan Bhinder, Sushant's friend spoke to Republic TV and said, 'I feel disappointed with the delay, but I am not disappointed with the progress. On day 1 we just knew it is suicide but today, we have so much more. The roadblocks have moved out. The delay happens because CBI, ED is involved and it takes time. With Narcotics probe opening up has also helped the case. I have a lot of hope. Sushant's father clearly said that they have complained to Mumbai Police that Rhea is giving poison to their son. And today it is only coming true with the entire drug angle coming to light. There is something fishy and a foul play has taken place. Where are those hard drives? Where are the diary pages? If there were needle marks on his neck, so was he overdosed? His postmortem report shows nothing. Many answers are not given yet."

"I am surprised to see these girls blaming Sushant for consuming drugs. And if he was doing, why didn't these girls inform anyone as a responsible citizen?," Roshan questioned in the ongoing Narcotics probe into Bollywood drug case. Roshan highlighted how A-listers are pinning the blame on Sushant suddenly.

Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty. It is also set to meet AIIMS forensic panel which has probed the autopsy report filed by the Mumbai police of the deceased actor. Last week, AIIMS Forensic department chief - Professor Dr Sudhir Gupta had not ruled out the possibility of murder, stating, "the Medical Board's opinion will be given to the CBI next week". This AIIMS-CBI meeting is yet to happen, as revealed by Vikas Singh.

The NCB started its investigation by probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death and has arrested more than 18 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik - under the NDPS act for procurement and financing of narcotic substances. These arrests were based on WhatsApp messages between Rhea and other discussing about marijuana and Cannabidiol (CBD), as anlaysed by the ED. While the siblings have moved the High Court for bail, a special court has extended their judicial custody till October 6.

The NCB has been interrogating KWAN talent manager Jaya Saha based on WhatsApp chats with several celebrities allegedly discussing narcotic substances. Based on her revelations it is now probing several top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and others.