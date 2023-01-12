Last Updated:

‘Stable But Unpredictable’: Army Chief Hails Forces' Preparedness, Briefs On LAC Situation

Lt Gen Pande also said that robust pressure has been put by the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Manoj Pande said on Thursday that the situation along the border with China is "stable" but "unpredictable", and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingency. 

At a press meet organised days ahead of the Army Day celebrations on January 15, Lt Gen Manoj  Pande also said that robust pressure has been put by the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the adversary to defeat any of their evil designs, in a firm and resolute manner.

‘Five out of seven issues resolved’

“The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable,” Gen Pande said, adding, to deal with any challenge, adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC. 

"Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture," he said. The Army chief said India and China have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.  "We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," he said.

Regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well however he also stated cross border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure continue to remain. 

Moreover, Lt Gen Pande informed, the proposal of including women personnel in artillery units has been sent to the government.

