Stain On BJP-led MP Govt...: Congress, TMC Skewer Shivraj Chouhan Over 12-year-old’s Rape

An upsetting occurrence in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has stirred massive political outrage. A 12-year-old girl visibly injured and partially unclothed was allegedly raped and when she asked locals to help, she was shooed away. The girl's condition is critical but stable, said an official.

Former MP CM and state Congress chief Kamal Nath strongly condemning the incident lashed out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and raised several questions.

“It is heart-wrenching to see a case of extremely cruel abuse of a small girl in Ujjain. The kind of rape that happened to a 12 year old daughter and the way she ran around in many areas of the city in a semi-nude state and then fell unconscious on the road, puts humanity to shame. Such a heinous incident is a stain on the administration and society,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“I want to know from the Chief Minister whether you will just keep fighting elections and making false announcements? Will you fill the hoardings of entire Madhya Pradesh with pictures of daughters created by Artificial Intelligence, but will not pay any attention to the safety of innocent daughters? Is the daughter with whom this cruelty happened not the beloved Lakshmi and beloved sister? Chief Minister, in Ujjain earlier also two small girls were brutally raped. The history of such brutal incidents in the state shows that the rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh. Despite having a Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh has become without a Chief Minister. The criminal is ruthless and the public is troubled,” Nath questioned and slammed the BJP-led government soon after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) taking to X, formerly Twitter, also slammed the state government and alleged that the “issue of women’s empowerment finds special mention in the speeches by leaders of the party, but cases of violence against women continue to haunt the country.”

"The dismal state of women's safety in BJP-ruled states shocks the nation yet again! In Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old girl, who had been sexually assaulted and was in a state of distress with visible injuries, was found seeking assistance on the streets of Badnagar Road," the AITC posted on X.

"While 'Nari Shakti' finds a special mention in PM @narendramodi's speeches, the reality shows how spine-chilling cases of VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN continue to haunt our country. CM @ChouhanShivraj's INABILITY to secure the lives of our women speaks volumes about his priorities!" it added.

Madhya Pradesh administration's immediate action

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police immediately filed a complaint and registered a case of assault and used the strict Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the unidentified offenders. Sachin Sharma, the police chief of Ujjain, announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the identification and apprehension of the perpetrators. He urged the public to inform the authorities if they possess any relevant information.

A special investigation team (SIT) has also been formed to probe the matter and a suspect has been detained, said MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra amid opposition attacks on the ruling BJP over law and order in the state and massive public outrage. The girl, who was referred from Ujjain in critical condition was referred to a government hospital in Indore.