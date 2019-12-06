MK Stalin Elated After SC Holds Local Body Polls In 9 Newly Formed TN Districts

After the Supreme Court on Friday said that the local body elections in Tamil Nadu can go ahead as per the earlier schedule of December 27 and 30, but put on hold elections in nine newly formed districts, DMK chief MK Stalin hailed the Apex court's decision and called it a "historic verdict". Speaking to media in Chennai, he said, "It's a historic verdict. We welcome this verdict by Supreme Court which has saved the democracy. DMK is always ready, it is AIADMK which is afraid of elections."

A three-judge bench of the top court passed the order

Headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, a three-judge bench of the top court passed the order after hearing the petition filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The bench also comprised of Justice B R Gavai and Surya Kant. The Supreme Court also directed that the delimitation process be conducted in these nine districts of Tamil Nadu as soon as possible and local body elections are held there too within four months. "There shall be no legal impediment in holding the elections in the rest nine districts of Tamil Nadu," the bench said.

The petition in the case was filed by C R Jayasukin

DMK had on December 2 filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking its direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. The petition in the case was filed by C R Jayasukin before the apex court seeking a direction to stay the Tamil Nadu state local body election notification. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared before the bench on behalf of the DMK. The petitioner sought a direction from the Apex Court that the notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission of December 2 should be struck down. DMK has convened a meeting of its district secretaries, MPs and MLAs on Sunday to discuss the local body elections. The party's women wing will meet on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)