'Stalin Is Clueless': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Slams DMK Over Soldier's Murder

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai lashed out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for his silence on the murder of Lance Naik Prabhu who passed away on Wednesday after succumbing to injuries he sustained on February 8. The attack was allegedly carried out by DMK councillor Chinnasamy and his aides. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Annamalai said Stalin is "completely clueless" and that "he has lost control on the administration".

Annamalai hits out at Stalin, questions his silence

#PoliticianLynchesSoldier | Rahul Ji thinks he's walked across India and now he needs a rest. Less we talk about him the better: Tamil Nadu #BJP chief @annamalai_k pic.twitter.com/49gB8dCxnz — Republic (@republic) February 16, 2023

"I would be very surprised if our Chief Minister had spoken because he is completely clueless. He has completely lost control of his administation; very poor law and order maintenance and on top of it, DMK is a party we all know, support for army, support for national integration is never there," Annamalai said.

"So in this particular case, all they are trying to do from yesterday is trying to hush it up. In fact today the SP and IG of the area they have gone on record (that) 'anybody talking about this on social media will be dealt with," he added. When asked if social media users will be arrested for questioning Stalin, Annamalai said,"that is the level of stupidity that is prevalent in the Tamil Nadu administration. They made the DSP to give a press briefing in the evening. So they believe they can threaten everybody so that nobody speaks about the issue."

'This does not reflect Tamil culture': TN BJP chief

"We all hang our head in shame. This does not reflect the Tamil culture and this is not who we are. But unfortunately, the DMK being in government and DMK councillor being the accused, this whole thing is blown up as if we are like that," Annamalai said. "It is really DMK which is like that. But it is very unfortunate that even the local police is not fighting for their brother in uniform. The police should have taken action, they have silenced the police. The Tamil media is not allowed to speak, they have silenced them also," he stated.

Annamalai also said there has been a 'groundshift' this time because never has he seen retired army officers assembled demanding justice for Prabhu's killing. He also targeted the Congress for its silence and said it "has lost its political character". Calling out Congress of going 'overboard to defend DMK', Annamalai hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying he is resting after his yatra and might leave for an Italy trip anytime. "Less we speak about Rahul Gandhi, the better it is for us citizens," he added.