Stalin scripting storyline for social justice when poor was not given Pongal gift, says Tamil Nadu BJP president

Chennai, Feb 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday accused Chief Minister M K Stalin of attempting to script a storyline for social justice in the country when his government could not provide cash gift (of Rs 2,000) to the ration cardholders for Pongal festival.

Taking exception to Stalin’s announcement on January 26 to launch an All India Federation For Social Justice and pursuing it by writing to 37 leaders across the country, Annamalai claimed that the Chief Minister’s projecting himself as as champion of social justice does not hold water.

“Stalin’s DMK perpetrated dynasty politics and shared power (with the Congress) at the Centre for 17 years. Though it is nine months since it came to power, the DMK has only been affixing stickers to the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government,” Annamalai alleged.

“Now, the Chief Minister has taken on a new avatar when his government could not give even a Pongal gift,” he said adding the Chief Minister wrote to 37 national leaders on the proposed All India Federation of Social Justice seeking their unity to defend equality, self-respect and social justice,” Annamalai said.

He said the entire country is aware of the credentials of Farooq Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference chief, Mehbooba Muft of Jammu & Kashmir People’s Democratic Party, Sonia Gandhi, AICC president, Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD chief, Sharad Pawar of NCP, and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee were among the leaders to whom he addressed.

Annamalai sought to know what the Congress had done to ensure OBC reservation and demanded the DMK to spell out its achievements during its 17 years of sharing power with the Congress at the Centre. “You don’t know what’s happening beyond Gummidipoondi due to language and regional politics. We will not allow the deliberate attempt to carry on caste politics under the guise of social justice,” Annamalai said in a statement. PTI JSP NVG NVG

