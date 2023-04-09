Stalin Writes To HM Amit Shah, Reignites Language Debate Over CRPF Recruitment Exam

After the Union Home Ministry released a vacancy for over 9,000 constable posts in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with mandatory Computer-based Test (CBT) in English or Hindi language, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah to modify the notification and include other regional languages as well.

The CRPF recruitment notification issued by the Home Ministry is for candidates who have completed matriculation or an equivalent from recognised state or private boards. As notified, the candidates will have to qualify for the physical, written (CBT), and medical test to become eligible for the post of Constable. Meanwhile, candidates must know either English or Hindi to appear and write the test.

DMK leader MK Stalin has raised his objection against the exam pattern as he believes that conducting CBT only in English and Hindi languages is discrimination. Taking to Twitter, he shared the letter he wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and said, "The notification by @crpfindia to conduct its CBT only in English & Hindi amounts to blatant discrimination & denies equality of opportunity to non-Hindi speaking states. I urge Hon @AmitShah to immediately revise the notification to include Tamil and other state languages."

Notably, the recruitment notification released by the Centre notifies that out of 9,212 posts, as many as 593 candidates will be recruited from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, candidates will also be recruited from non-Hindi speaking states including West Bengal, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, among others.

What has Stalin mentioned in his letter to Shah?

Tamil Nadu CM in his letter to Home Minister Amit Shah has opposed the Centre's notification that directs candidates to write recruitment exams only in Hindi and English. He mentioned that in such a situation, the aspirants from Tamil Nadu wouldn't be able to attempt the test in their mother tongue in their own native state.

He also claimed that the written exam will have 25 out of the 100 marks allotted for “basic comprehension in Hindi” which would only benefit the Hindi-speaking candidates.“To put it simply, this CRPF notification is against the interests of those applying from Tamil Nadu. This is not only unilateral but amounts to being discriminatory,” Stalin added.