Stampede At COVID-19 Vaccination Centre In Chhindwara Dictrict Of Madhya Pradesh; Watch

With the fear of the impending third wave of COVID-19 looming over India, all citizens are in a hurry to get vaccinated and are rushing to vaccination centres for the same. In a vaccination centre situated in the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, the turnout of people for vaccination was such, that it ultimately led to a stampede. As can be seen in the video brought to you by Republic Media Network, hundreds of people belonging to different age groups can be seen rushing out of the vaccination centre, and skidding and falling on top of each other. Seeing this, those in the waiting room, also begin to head towards the exit, worsening the situation.

Madhya Pradesh creates world record as over 16.41 lakh take vaccines in a day

This comes a few days after the World Book of Records London has registered the state of Madhya Pradesh for administering the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines to 16,91,967 people in a single day. The President of World Book of Records, India, Shri Santosh Shukla, in a confirmation letter sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the institution is happy to include the records made by Madhya Pradesh in the record book. He also requested the CM to send the consent and date for awarding a certificate for setting the world record.

While congratulating CM Chouhan for the achievement, Shukla appreciated the steps taken by the government to ramp up the vaccination drive.

However, even this was not undisputed, as soon there were reports of complaints emerging that many of those with their mobile numbers registered in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were shown among the beneficiaries. There were reports that many of those who were shown as beneficiaries, never got the jab and those who did, got the message of vaccination twice or thrice.

The truth behind the entire fiasco is not yet known, but a minister refuting all the reports, said," We have not received any formal complaint, but we came to know about it from social media and activists. Most of the complaints are baseless and just errors of humans submitting details on the portal; nothing else."