'Stand By What I Said': Udhayanidhi Remains Defiant On Sanatan Dharma Remark

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday remained defiant on his 'Sanatan Dharma shouldn't just be opposed, but eradicated' remark, by saying that he stands by what he said. "I will stick to my views," he said while talking to the Republic.

Obstinately sticking to his opinion about Sanatan Dharma, Chief Minister MK Stalin's son asserted that he will stand by his views as he doesn't consider the criticism by BJP. "I don't care what the BJP leaders have to say about me," he added.

While addressing the writers' conference in Chennai, the Tamil Nadu minister drew a parallel between 'Sanatan Dharma' and diseases such as dengue and malaria. Affirming that the Hindu religion shouldn't just be opposed, but 'eradicated,' the minister said Sanatan Dharma is against the idea of social justice.

'Not called for genocide'

The BJP leaders were quick to attack the DMK over the 'anti-Hindu' remark made by CM MK Stalin's minister son. Saffron party's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that the Tamil Nadu minister's remark was nothing less than a genocidal call and it's the long pattern of “Sanatana Virodh”.

In response to the allegations of promoting Genocide, Udhayanidhi affirmed that he had not called for any such things during his address at the writers' conference in Chennai. "I have not called for any Genocide. My words are being twisted by them (BJP)." When asked about I.N.D.I.A coalition leaders remaining silent on his remark, Udhayanidhi asked "Why are NDA ally AIADMK leaders not opening their mouths?"

Complaint lodged against DMK minister

A complaint was filed with Delhi Police on Sunday (September 3) against Udhayanidhi over his 'derogatory, inciting and provocative' statement against Sanatan Dharma. Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal lodged the complaint under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 120B,153A, 295, and 504 and section 67 of the IT Act with the north-west DCP of the Delhi Police, and demanded FIR against the minister.