Guidelines For Re-opening Offices & Workplaces Amid Covid-19: Here's The SOP List

As offices and workplaces begin to open up in non-containment zones under the 'Unlock-1' phase, the government released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of COVID-19 in offices.

Under the preventive measures, the government has urged thermal screening and sanitizer dispensers to be installed at the entrance Along with this the SOP also mentions allowing only asymptomatic staff and visitors to enter the premises. Staff should only be allowed entry if they have covered their faces using masks which should be worn inside the premises at all times.

Staff residing in containment zones should be allowed to work from home, as per the guidelines. Employees in a higher risk category such as older employees, pregnant employees should be allowed to work from home.

Large-scale meetings should be avoided and only conducted through video conferencing. Lunch hours should be staggered to prevent overcrowding and social distancing norms should be followed in the cafeteria and other stalls/shops inside the office. In places of queues, spots should be marked at a respectable distance.

When it comes to commuting to work, the SOP mentions that drivers residing in containment zones should not be allowed to drive vehicles. Proper disinfection of the vehicle should be carried out regularly.

Frequent sanitisation of the workplace should also be carried out and seating arrangement in offices should follow social distancing norms. Disinfection using 1 per cent sodium hypochlorite should be done on commonly used surfaces.

For AC/ ventilation, guidelines of CPWD need to be followed. All AC deceives need to be in the range of 24-30 degree Celcius with as much cross ventilation as possible.

If a person shows symptoms in office, he should immediately be isolated and the nearest hospital or district helpline should be alerted. Contact tracing and disinfection of workplace needs to start immediately incase he is found positive. After this, all high-risk contact employees will be quarantined for 14 days and shall undergo testing as per ICMCR protocol. Low-risk can be monitored or suggested home isolation. In case of a larger outbreak, the building would need to be sealed for 48 hours.

India's COVID tally rose to 2,66,598 on Tuesday with 7,466 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,29,917.

