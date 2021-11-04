Standing Committee On Food To Scrutinise 20 Subjects For FY 2021-22; Energy Picks 24

In a significant development, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution on Wednesday picked 20 subjects of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for research and analysis for the financial year 2021-22.

The Lok Sabha confirmed the same and tweeted, “The Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has selected 20 Subjects of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for examination during the term 2021-22.”

Matters to be reviewed for the Department of Food and Public Distribution include:

Payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers

Functioning of Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA)

Quality control cells

Construction of Godowns by Food Corporation of India (FCI)

Food subsidy and its utilisation

Development and promotion of the Sugar industry

Edible oils

Post-harvest management of food grains

Production, consumption, and pricing of sugar

Points to be examined under the Department of Consumers Affairs include:

Programmes for Consumer Protection

Regulation of Packaged Commodities

Problem of Supply and Distribution of Adulterated Milk and Measures taken to check it

Mechanism of Price Monitoring System

BIS-Hallmarking and Jewellery

Initiatives in the North-East in the field of Consumers Right Protection

Regulations of Weights and Measures

Awareness of Rights and Ensuring Justice to Consumers with Particular Reference to Consumers in Rural Areas

Standardisation of Products in the country

Management Systems Certifications operated by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

Consumer Grievance Redressal

Furthermore, the Standing Committee on Energy on Wednesday decided on 24 Subjects of the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy to be reviewed during the financial session of 2021-22.

Matters to be reviewed concerning the Ministry of Power include:

Energy security in India - Emerging scenario

Energy conservation, Efficiency, and Audit

Electrification of Rural India- Role of PFC Limited and REC Limited in Ensuring Sustainability and Reliability

Future prospects of Thermal Power plants

Performance review of major Hydro Projects among others

IT enablement in Power Sector

Promotion of Electrical Vehicles in India

Issues to be examined for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy include:

Roadmap for achievement of 450 GW Renewable Energy Target

National Solar Mission- An Evaluation

Evaluation on Wind Energy in India

Bio-energy and Waste to Energy - Recovery of Energy from Urban, Industrial and Agricultural Wastes/Residues

Enhancing Domestic Manufacturing Capacity in Renewable Energy Sector

Development of Geo-Thermal Energy in India

National Hydrogen Energy Mission among others

