Standing Committee On Food To Scrutinise 20 Subjects For FY 2021-22; Energy Picks 24

In a significant development, the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution on Wednesday picked 20 subjects of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for research and analysis for the financial year 2021-22.
The Lok Sabha confirmed the same and tweeted, “The Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has selected 20 Subjects of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for examination during the term 2021-22.”
Matters to be reviewed for the Department of Food and Public Distribution include:
- Payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers
- Functioning of Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA)
- Quality control cells
- Construction of Godowns by Food Corporation of India (FCI)
- Food subsidy and its utilisation
- Development and promotion of the Sugar industry
- Edible oils
- Post-harvest management of food grains
- Production, consumption, and pricing of sugar
Points to be examined under the Department of Consumers Affairs include:
- Programmes for Consumer Protection
- Regulation of Packaged Commodities
- Problem of Supply and Distribution of Adulterated Milk and Measures taken to check it
- Mechanism of Price Monitoring System
- BIS-Hallmarking and Jewellery
- Initiatives in the North-East in the field of Consumers Right Protection
- Regulations of Weights and Measures
- Awareness of Rights and Ensuring Justice to Consumers with Particular Reference to Consumers in Rural Areas
- Standardisation of Products in the country
- Management Systems Certifications operated by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)
- Consumer Grievance Redressal
Furthermore, the Standing Committee on Energy on Wednesday decided on 24 Subjects of the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy to be reviewed during the financial session of 2021-22.
Matters to be reviewed concerning the Ministry of Power include:
- Energy security in India - Emerging scenario
- Energy conservation, Efficiency, and Audit
- Electrification of Rural India- Role of PFC Limited and REC Limited in Ensuring Sustainability and Reliability
- Future prospects of Thermal Power plants
- Performance review of major Hydro Projects among others
- IT enablement in Power Sector
- Promotion of Electrical Vehicles in India
Issues to be examined for the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy include:
- Roadmap for achievement of 450 GW Renewable Energy Target
- National Solar Mission- An Evaluation
- Evaluation on Wind Energy in India
- Bio-energy and Waste to Energy - Recovery of Energy from Urban, Industrial and Agricultural Wastes/Residues
- Enhancing Domestic Manufacturing Capacity in Renewable Energy Sector
- Development of Geo-Thermal Energy in India
- National Hydrogen Energy Mission among others
