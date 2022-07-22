Stands Vindicated With Surveys Showing Punjab Among Top Performers: Amarinder

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said he stood vindicated with repeated surveys by reputed neutral and independent agencies showing the state having done exceptionally well in various fields like education, business, investment or innovation during his tenure.

Amarinder Singh was reacting to the latest NITI Aayog report, according to which Punjab progressed four steps in the category of India Innovative Index-2021, while in comparison Delhi has come down by one step in the category of Union Territories.

The former chief minister said as per the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report released earlier, Punjab was among the top seven states in the country, according to statement.

He also referred to the Union Education Ministry's National Education Survey in which Punjab got top rank in education while Delhi fared badly on this parameter.

Singh, whose party Punjab Lok Congress is an ally of the BJP, said these are only a few examples of various parameters of the performance index.

He said once the survey on healthcare, particularly during the COVID-19 period is done, Punjab will also stand out ahead of everyone else.

Taunting the Aam Aadmi Party for claiming to adopt the Delhi Model in Punjab, he told them that they should better adopt the Punjab Model in Delhi "to arrest the slide in all spheres of development, including education and healthcare, which AAP has been claiming as its flagship models of development".

Amarinder Singh also took a dig at his former party colleagues in the Congress, who he said disowned everything that had been done during his tenure of four and a half years.

"Had they not disowned everything that we had done, the Congress party would have been in a better position today," remarked Amarinder Singh.

After quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year, Singh had launched his own political party and stitched an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).