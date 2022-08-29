State Assessing Crop Damage Caused By Water Logging: Chautala

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the process is on to assess the crop damage caused by water logging in the state.

'Girdawari' is being conducted in the entire state to assess the crop damage, Chautala said, adding that the survey which started on August 5 will continue till September 5.

Farmers can also upload the details of their loss on the designated portal, the deputy chief minister said, while addressing a public meeting in Rampura Dhillon village of Sirsa district.

Chautala said that the state government is contemplating that in case of loss of house of a poor person due to rains, Rs 80,000 will be given as compensation.

Chautala said that the concerned deputy commissioner will be empowered so that the eligible person can get the compensation at the earliest.