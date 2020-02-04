Union Budget
Andhra Pradesh State Govt Planning To Implement Water Drome Facility In Krishna River

General News

Andhra Pradesh state govt planning to implement water drome facility in Krishna river to boost tourism

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Andhra Pradesh state government along with the Ministry of Civil aviation are planning to implement a water-drome facility near the Krishna river. "State government of AP and Ministry of Civil Aviation are planning to implement water drome facility near the Krishna river. This water drome facility will enable certain aircraft to fly from the Krishna river to Hyderabad or Papikondalu. This will give a boost to tourism and improve connectivity" A. MD. Imtiaz, Collector of Krishna District informed. He further said that Technical experts are studying the viability and feasibility of the water drome facility. 

