State Govt Viewing Allegations Against Cong MLA Seriously: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that while it was difficult to fathom why the Congress party has not taken any action till date against its MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who is facing charges of rape and attempt to murder and is still untraceable, the state government was taking a serious view of the matter.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here in the evening, the Chief Minister said he was not going to comment on party affairs of the Congress, but it was difficult to understand why they have been unable to take a decision on what action has to be taken against the MLA.

Vijayan said the state government, on the other hand, has taken a serious view of the allegations or complaint of the victim and a proper investigation would be carried out in the case.

"All necessary or requisite actions would be taken in the matter," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Crime Branch wing of the police said that Kunnappilly has also been booked for attempt to murder under Section 307 of IPC on the basis of the victim's statement that the Congress leader tried to kill her.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is still waiting for a response from the MLA to its queries.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here that the KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has again sought an explanation from Kunnappilly and if he does not respond, then appropriate steps would be taken.

Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her.

On October 11, Kerala police registered a case against the Perumbavoor MLA on a complaint from the woman that he abducted her and assaulted her.

The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend over an incident that happened on September 14. The woman, later, claimed that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)