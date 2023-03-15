State Govts, Religious Organisations Seek Land For Building Guest Houses, Ashrams In Ayodhya: CM Adityanath

Various state governments and religious organisations are requesting for land for construction of their buildings, ashrams and guest houses in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.

He said this while viewing a presentation of Housing and Urban Planning Department on UP Township Policy-2023 at Lok Bhawan here.

"As a grand temple is being constructed in Ayodhay, various state governments and religious organisations are requesting for land for construction of their buildings, ashrams and guest houses. The process of allotment of land should be expedited and it should be kept in mind that the land should have better connectivity," Adityanath said.

The chief minister said urbanisation has increased in the past six years and it should be encouraged keeping in mind future needs, according to an official statement.

"Before a new township policy, earlier policies should be looked into and their shortcomings should be kept in mind," he said.

Adityanath said in new townships, there should be all facilities including living, entertainment, green belt, water conservation, shopping complex, parking arrangements and police stations.

Stating that cultural and historical heritage should be linked to the development of the city, he said in relation to solid waste disposal, compliance of 'Net Zero Waste' should be ensured in the planning of the township. The city planning should be done on the basis of the principle of 'carbon neutral', he added.