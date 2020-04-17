Bengal Guv Slams 'misconduct' Against MPs, Says 'State Must Disable Political Affinity'

In yet another attack on the West Bengal Government, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed the District Administration for obstructing the activities of MPs serving the State in its fight against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Jagdeep Dhankar lashed out at the District Administration and the Police for stopping BJP MPs from distributing essential items in their constituencies. He warned that all those engaged in the 'major misconduct' will be faced with exemplary action. Calling out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'overzealous' attitude, the Governor said that State officials must disable political affinity in such times of COVID-19 crisis.

MPs have pivotal role, particularly in our fight #Covid19. Impeding their activities by district administration is serious.



Those so engaged are in for serious consequences. Such political alignment will not be overlooked.



State officials must disable political affinity. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 17, 2020

Concerned at politically motivated actions meted out to MPs @Drsubhassarkar @johnbarlabjp @ArjunsinghWB @RajuBistaBJP by police and administration @MamataOfficial in over zealous mode. Flagged issue @loksabhaspeaker.



This major misconduct is under scrutiny for exemplary action — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 17, 2020

Mamata-Dhankar tussle

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the State government over a host of issues including the lack of communication between the two offices. In a series of tweets over the past few days, the Governor has repeatedly urged Mamata Banerjee to end the 'lockdown' between the Chief Minister's Office and Raj Bhavan and act in togetherness against the pandemic.

The relationship between the Governor and Chief Minister has been alike tumultuous ride which has been sunny on certain days and gloomy on the other. Since the onset of COVID-19 lockdown, things between the elected head and constitutional head seemed cordial but the Governor's tweet on Monday and Tuesday showed that all is certainly not well between Nabanna and Raj Bhavan.

