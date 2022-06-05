State Secretariat & Assembly Will Be Made Plastic Free: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun, Jun 5 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state secretariat and assembly will be made plastic-free and the campaign will continue unabated.

After planting a tree on the Cantt Road near his residence here on the occasion of World Environment Day, the Chief Minister directed to run a cleanliness drive in all the cities of the state.

In this regard, he said the drive should be started from Dehradun first and after that cleanliness, campaigns should be conducted in other cities also.

Dhami asked the district magistrates to identify and renovate 75 wetlands in each district. He also told the need for special attention towards rainwater harvesting, solar energy and eco-tourism.

Describing Uttarakhand as a boon to nature and a state full of biodiversity, Dhami said that environmental protection is the collective responsibility of all of us.

He said that for the coming generations to get pure water, air, soil and environment, everyone will have to pay special attention to environmental protection and plantation.

Expressing concern over the rise in temperature and depleting water levels, the Chief Minister said that work should be done in the direction of water harvesting and reviving water sources. In this regard, he also mentioned about the Amrit Sarovar Yojana launched across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami said that this year the theme of World Environment Day is 'Only One Earth'. He said that the earth has given us everything and we have to conserve natural resources.

Dhami, who was recently elected MLA from Champawat, specifically mentioned Champawat and said that it will be raised as a 'Vocal for Local' based economy and ecology so that it can become a model for other areas in the Himalayan region.

On this occasion, he also released the 'Annual Water Quality Report 2021' published by Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board. PTI DPT RCJ

