'State Seriously Considering Authorising COVAXIN', Says Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo is “seriously considering” allowing Bharat Biotech’s vaccine for use by those who want to opt for it. Till the beginning of this year, he used to repeatedly ask the Centre to stop the supply of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' in the state.

"Now that DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) has upgraded Covaxin out of the clinical trials, even though the final data of the 3rd phase trials is yet to be published, we are seriously considering allowing Covaxin for those who wish to opt for it," said Deo.

Earlier this month, claiming that the phase-3 clinical trials for the vaccine had not been completed and the results had not been published, the Chhattisgarh government asked the Centre to halt the supply of Covaxin to the state. He added that he was in no position to tell people in the state to take Covaxin until its efficacy was proven.

"Following the events of last few days, a few questions have been raised about the commitment of Chhattisgarh Govt towards the ongoing vaccination process. I would like to remind everyone that the health and safety of citizens is and has always been our top most priority," Deo said.

We are proud of our indigenous vaccine but strictly believe that due process as per international norms need to be adhered to before bringing it into general use. Our primary concern is well being of our citizens and only implement any vaccine once its efficacy is proven. (3/5) — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 12, 2021

The Chhattisgarh Health Minister further stated that there was no shortage of vaccine supply to the state.

At no point there has been any shortage in supply of vaccines for our people in the state. As a matter of fact, Chhattisgarh has constantly been performing among the top 5 states of the country in terms of vaccination.(2/5) — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 12, 2021

TS Singh Deo tests COVID Positive

On March 8, TS Singh Deo confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He took it to Twitter and urged people who came in contact with him to get tested.

I would like to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days. (1/2) — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) March 8, 2021