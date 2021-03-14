Last Updated:

'State Seriously Considering Authorising COVAXIN', Says Chhattisgarh Health Minister

Chhattisgarh health minister

Chhattisgarh Health Minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo is “seriously considering” allowing Bharat Biotech’s vaccine for use by those who want to opt for it. Till the beginning of this year, he used to repeatedly ask the Centre to stop the supply of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' in the state.

"Now that DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) has upgraded Covaxin out of the clinical trials, even though the final data of the 3rd phase trials is yet to be published, we are seriously considering allowing Covaxin for those who wish to opt for it," said Deo.

Earlier this month, claiming that the phase-3 clinical trials for the vaccine had not been completed and the results had not been published, the Chhattisgarh government asked the Centre to halt the supply of Covaxin to the state. He added that he was in no position to tell people in the state to take Covaxin until its efficacy was proven. 

"Following the events of last few days, a few questions have been raised about the commitment of Chhattisgarh Govt towards the ongoing vaccination process. I would like to remind everyone that the health and safety of citizens is and has always been our top most priority," Deo said.

 The Chhattisgarh Health Minister further stated that there was no shortage of vaccine supply to the state.

TS Singh Deo tests COVID Positive

On March 8, TS Singh Deo confirmed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He took it to Twitter and urged people who came in contact with him to get tested.

"My humble appeal to all who have come in direct contact with me in last few days- If you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & follow all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe preventing any further spread of the virus," he said

