State Should Make People Aware Of Remdesivir Usage: Gujarat HC

On Thursday, April 14, taking suo moto cognizance of depleting COVID-19 situation in the State, the Gujarat High Court heard the self-initiated public interest litigation (PIL) petition. The court in the hearing placed the onus on the State to make people aware of when to take Remdesivir injection. In this suo moto case on the COVID-19 crisis, the court directed questions towards the State pertaining to the availability of beds at hospitals.

The court asked, "You (Gujarat government) say only 53 per cent of beds are occupied, so why there is so much noise about beds aren't being available in private and government hospitals."

In regard to Remdesivir injection, the Gujarat government said to the court,

"We have requested manufacturers to increase the production of Remdisivir."

The Gujarat HC in this hearing further probed about COVID-19 testing and if it is being carried out in every town, taluka of Gujarat or not. The court then directed the State government to make people aware of when to take Remdesivir injection.

COVID-19 situation worsens in Gujarat

The aforesaid hearing came three days after the Gujarat High Court had heard a suo moto PIL after finding discrepancies and inconsistencies in the state government's policies to combat the second wave of COVID-19. Much to the court's resentment, it was brought out that RT-PCR testing centers were not located in every taluka and small village in the State. Understandably so, failure in conducting COVID-19 tests can further intensify the crisis and make the situation grimmer. The Bench consisting of Chief Justice (CJ) Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav D. Karia upon hearing Advocate General (AG) Kamal Trivedi, senior-most state law officers and government pleader asked the reason behind long queues outside hospitals while the State government has submitted that beds and oxygen are available. On April 12, Chief Justice had asked for information on unused Remdesivir injections and their supply to every COVID hospital and today, directed the State to educate people about the same.

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported 4695 active cases taking the total to 3,23,371. The fatalities were reported 73, toll reaching ar 4,995.