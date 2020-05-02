State-wise List Of Nodal Officers For Stranded Migrants, Students; Details Here

As the Ministry of Home Affairs announced relaxation in the lockdown guidelines to facilitate the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students stuck across the country due to Covid, nodal officers have been appointed on Saturday who will oversee the entire process. The home ministry had on May 1 stated that the Ministry of Railways will designate nodal officers for coordinating with states and Union Territories to facilitate the movement of people. The order also stated that all seeking to return will be screened first and only allowed to return.

Special 'Shramik' trains are being operated from Saturday for movement of stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students. However, Indian Railways has clarified that tickets will not be issued to any individual. Issuing an advisory on Saturday, it has said that no one under any circumstances should come to railway stations looking for trains as no requests will be entertained, adding that those who want to travel should contact state governments. It has also said that regular passenger train services are cancelled till May 17.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF NODAL OFFICERS:



