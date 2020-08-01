AAI Updates State-wise Quarantine Guidelines For Domestic Passengers

In a bid to address the concerns raised regarding quarantine norms in different states, Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers. While COVID-19 test has been mandated by several states upon arrival at their respective airports, the thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival by all the states. Moreover, installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to be a requirement for domestic passengers.

"To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted. AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government's website also for latest updates.

To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, here are the latest State-wise Quarantine Regulations for Domestic Passengers (as of 30th July 2020).

Sixty-nine days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday.

International Flights Remain Suspended Till Aug 31

Meanwhile, the Central government on Friday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flight operations to and from India till August 31. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued new guidelines for the Unlock 3.0 phase commencing from August 1 to 31.

The DGCA said in a statement on Friday said that travel will take place under the travel bubbles India has started creating with the US, Germany, and France, adding that in the coming days, more countries like the UK, Canada could also have these bubbles with India allowing people.

“The government has decided to extend the suspension on the scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India upto 11.59 pm (IST) of August 31, 2020. However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation,” the DGCA said in a statement on Friday.

