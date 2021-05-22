States & UTs To Create A Pool Of 'hazardous Cargo' Licensed Drivers To Transport Liquid O2

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dire need for oxygen transportation of Liquid Medical oxygen (LMO) has been on an increase subsequent to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday asked the states and Union Territories to create a pool of trained drivers with adequate training, having a "hazardous cargo" license.

500 such drivers are to be made available immediately, and the number of drivers is to be increased to 2,500 in the next two months.

A release by the Ministry read, "As per extant rules and in consonance with Centre Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, only trained drivers with adequate training and having a "hazardous cargo" license are allowed to operate the Liquid Oxygen (LOX) trucks. Therefore there is an urgent need to make available a large pool of trained drivers who can supplement or replace the existing drivers, keeping in mind 24*7 operations."

HMV license holders to be skilled & vaccinated

As a part of the strategy which may be adopted to create an additional pool, the Ministry suggested that driver should be skilled quickly with training in handling hazardous chemicals and LMO handling through a short program and apprenticeship, and to skill the Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) license holders in hazardous chemicals and the LMO handling through a 3 to 4 days program and apprenticeship.

The Ministry said, "These training modules have been designed with the help of the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSSC), Indian Chemical Council (ICC), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and medical oxygen manufacturers." It added, "Also, a list of skilled drivers would be made available on digital platform and the services of these trained drivers could be utilised for carrying cryogenic LMO tankers."

The Ministry has also requested the states and Union Territories to recommend some local drivers with HMV/ Hazardous chemical licenses to opt for these training sessions. It has been advised by the ministry that LOX tanker drivers may be facilitated with a special COVID-19 vaccination drive and be given priority in admission and treatment in hospitals in case they are infected with COVID-19.