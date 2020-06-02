Kerala HC Directs States To Decide On When Convicts Released On Special Parole Must Return

The state government can decide when convicts, released on special parole in view of coronavirus outbreak, should return to jails, the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday adding that the court's interference is not warranted in the matter. The observation was made by a bench of Justice Shircy V while considering a petition filed by Bibeesh Babu, who was convicted by a sessions court in June 2010 in connection with a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The government is at liberty to modify the order, considering the present situation of the state. All the convicted persons, who are released on special parole and enjoying the facility as stated above, have to comply with the directions of the government without fail," the bench said. The HC noted that further directions sought in the plea are unnecessary and unwarranted.

READ | Kerala Set To Tackle Monsoon; Memories Of Flood Fury Stay

READ | Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts Of Kerala; Orange Alert In Four Districts On Day-2 Of Monsoon

Kerala govt's order

Kerala had issued an order on May 1 to release convicts on special parole due to the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks in jails, as part of which the petitioner lodged at Thiruvananthapuram's Central Prison was released. The order, issued by additional secretary of the state home department, said the convicts released on special parole need to appear before jail authorities only within a period of five days after restoration of the public transport system in the state.

The petitioner presented a newspaper report on spreading of COVID-19 among jail inmates and sought the HC's directive to the home department to extend the time allowed for convicts to return to jail.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo)

READ | Unable To Attend Online Class, School Student Ends Life In Kerala

READ | Kerala Govt Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30