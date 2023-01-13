'States Supporting Cross-border Terror Must Be Held Accountable’: India At United Nations

At the United Nations, India on Friday emphasised that nations using terror to serve their 'narrow political interests' must be held accountable, which would only be possible if states stand in unison against the global menace. The remarks came when India’s representative at the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, was speaking on the debate of the ‘Rule of law among nations’ on January 12.

Kamboj stated, "States that use cross-border terror to serve narrow political purposes must be held accountable. This is only feasible when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards for political expediency.”

"...States that use cross-border terror to serve narrow political purposes must be held accountable...stand together against common threats such as #terrorism & do not engage in double standards for political expediency.



PR at #UNSC meeting on Rule of Law today.#IndiainUNSC pic.twitter.com/DQ9qqPGsU7 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 12, 2023

'States must be held accountable': India

Speaking further on the debate, India’s representative at the UN put forward the country's viewpoint on the three matters critical for the conduct of rule of law among nations. Kamboj emphasised that all disputes should be resolved through peaceful means; the application of rule of law should protect sovereignty and territorial integrity from aggression including terrorism; and lastly, the necessity for reforming institutions of global governance.

India’s eight-point action plan to address terrorism

Kamboj summing up New Delhi’s tenure at the UN high table had said in December 2022, that India raised the profile of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) as the chair of this committee.

Answering a question on India's focus on fighting terrorism under its UNSC tenure, ambassador Kamboj told ANI, "Right at the beginning of our tenure in January 2021, External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) had presented an eight-point action plan of the UN system to credibly address the menace of terrorism and ensure effective action."

"As the chair of the counter-terrorism committee, we raised the profile of this committee," she added.