States Will Be Asked To Consider Agniveers For Police Services: Lt Gen Puri Tells Republic

As violent protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme continue, the Tri-Services of the country held a press briefing on Sunday, stating that they did not anticipate recent violence over the Agnipath scheme. Busting the myths surrounding the military recruitment scheme, the Department of Military Affairs' Additional Secretary Lt General Anil Puri informed that all the state governments will be asked to consider 'Agniveers' for police services. He also confirmed that there is no question of rollback of the Agnipath scheme.

In the press briefing, while answering a question by Republic Media Network, Lieutenant General Anil Puri said, "All state governments will be asked to consider 'Agniveers' for police services. Where are these youngsters coming from? They are not coming from other states. They are coming from their own states and will return there. Their states are tied to them for life. If an 'Agniveer' is from Madhya Pradesh, he will go back to Madhya Pradesh, he will not go to Rajasthan."

Earlier while speaking to the press, Lt Gen Anil Puri also stated that the 'Agniveers' would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present. "No discrimination against them in service conditions," he added.

Defence Minister chairs crucial meet on Agnipath scheme

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting on the Agnipath scheme at his residence. As per the inside details accessed by Republic TV, the meeting focused on ensuring a quick rollout of the 'Agnipath' scheme as protests over the Aginpath Scheme intensify.

On June 18, the Defence Minister had held a meeting with the top brass of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force at his residence. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Vice Chief of Army Staff Gen BS Raju attended the meeting. Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande could not participate in the meeting as he was in Hyderabad on an official tour.

The Agnipath scheme

Under this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. Upto 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11.71 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.