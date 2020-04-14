The Debate
PM Modi Announces April 20 'Agnipariksha' For States & Districts As He Extends Lockdown

General News

On the last day of the 21 days nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and extended the lockdown duration till May 3.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

On the last day of the 21 days nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and extended the lockdown duration till May 3. During his address, PM Modi said that the government will assess the situation by closely monitoring each State and district till April 20. PM Modi also mentioned that depending on the progress of each state and hotspots the government will then decide on the movement and resuming activities with certain conditions.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM Modi Announces Extension Of COVID Lockdown Till May 3

Addressing the nation PM Modi said, "One more week the lockdown will be extremely stringent. Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions." 

"The government will issue detailed guidelines in this regard. While making new guidelines, we have kept in mind the interests of the poor and daily wage workers. Harvesting of Rabi crops is also underway. Central Govt and state Govts are working together to ensure that farmers face minimal problems," PM added.

READ | PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

PM Modi extends lockdown till May 3

Further in his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. "I extend my gratitude to you people. Our Constitution talks about 'We the people' and we are giving the greatest gift to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary by fighting against COVID-19." The Prime Minister then announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. 

READ | PM Modi Extends Coronavirus Lockdown In India Till May 3; Watch His FULL ADDRESS

Prime Minister Modi then said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently. He said that even before any case in India, airport screening had begun and before the toll reached 100, it had made quarantine compulsory for all people arriving from foreign countries. "India did not wait for Coronavirus crisis to get bigger, it took steps as soon as sensed the problem. Compared to many developed nations, India is in a controllable situation."

READ | Here's What To Expect From PM Modi's Critical Address To The Nation At Covid-lockdown End

First Published:
