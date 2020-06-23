EXCLUSIVE: China Asked To Disengage From Re-occupied Areas, Details Accessed

The marathon 11-hour long Corps Commander level talks that took place on June 22 in Moldo was “successful”. Republic TV has learnt from multiple sources that both sides have agreed to ”stagewise” disengagement from all friction areas. The friction areas would include all patrol points, finger areas, Galwan, Hot Springs, Gogra.

Republic TV has learnt from reliable sources that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. The first step of the disengagement plan would be to ensure that they vacate from these places that they reoccupied.

Local commander level talks will take place so that the disengagement plan can be implemented. Disengagement plan would also include the number of personnel deployed in each area. Following a military exercise in the forward areas, the Chinese did not send back the troops that had come from the mainland.

First priority would be to disengage troops that are facing “eyeball-to-eyeball”. This would mean troops disengage few kilometres. The number of troops in each camp/ post will also be observed as part of the plan. India will mirror the deployment on its side. India is hoping that Chinese will ease the deployment in the forward areas.

Sources within the security apparatus maintain that there was no incursion but only attempts of transgression that took place. “They did not enter our territory. It’s the grey areas between perceived LAC where there is a requirement of disengagement,” said a source.

“The Corps Commander level talks between India and China on 22 June 2020 were held at Moldo in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage. Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides,” said another source.

India, however, is going to be cautious and would keep guards up as the disengagement process continues.

