Statue Of Equality 'a Symbol Of Ramanujacharya's Knowledge & Ideals': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Telangana's Shamshabad. He said that the Statue of Equality will encourage youth.

"India is embodying energy and inspirations through this grand giant statue of Jagadguru Shri Ramanujacharya ji. This statue of Ramanujacharya ji is a symbol of his knowledge, detachment and ideals," PM Modi said.

He added, "India is such a country, whose sages have seen knowledge rising above denial-denial, acceptance-rejection. We also have monism here, we also have duality. And, incorporating these duality-Advaita, Sri Ramanujacharya ji's Vishishtya-dvyaita is also there...Saint Ramanujacharya called the untouchables as Goddess Laxmi's wards; even Baba Saheb Ambedkar said that one should learn from Saint Ramanujacharya."

PM Modi recalled how Ramanujacharya dedicated his whole life to karma. "Today Ramanujacharya ji is giving us the message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality. With this message, today the country is laying the foundation of its new future with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'," PM Modi said.

He added that, while on one hand, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity is repeating the oath of unity, on the other, Ramanujacharya's 'Statue of Equality' is giving the message of equality. "This is what characterises India as a nation," PM Modi asserted.

PM Modi refers to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'

During his speech, the Prime Minister referred to Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Ahead of the civic body election in Hyderabad in 2022, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had proposed to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. This was apparently the former name of the city.

PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad to participate in various programmes. He inaugurated (ICRISAT)'s Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility and 'Statue of Equality' commemorating Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya. He also participated in the Rudra Abhishek in Hyderabad.