'Statue Of Equality': All You Need To Know About Ramanujacharya Statue Unveiled By PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and dedicated the 216-feet tall statue in Hyderabad to the nation. Before unveiling the statue, he performed Vedic rituals and offered prayers at 'Yagyashala' in Shamshabad. Let us dive deep into the details of the 'Statue of Equality'.

'Statue of Equality': All you need to know

The ‘Statue of Equality' has been built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana. It is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. The statue is said to be made of ‘panchaloha’, which is a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc.

This statue is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world. The statue has been mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery to explore the works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

Ramanujacharya was the chief proponent of Vishishtadvaita (qualified non-dualism) and stood for the importance of bhakti (devotion) as a means to spiritual enlightenment. He worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed. The inauguration of the 'Statue of Equality' which is a part of a 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samarohan, is the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya.

As per reports, the Rs 1,000-crore project was funded by donations from devotees from all around the world. The inner sanctorum deity of Ramanujacharya is made of 120 kg of gold to commemorate the 120 years the saint walked this earth. President Ram Nath Kovind is set unveil the inner chamber of the statue of Ramanuja on February 13.

(With Agency Inputs)