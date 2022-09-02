‘Steel From DRDO’: PM Modi Details How INS Vikrant Is Made In India; hails potential

Moments after commissioning India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s defence sector for making the nation self-reliant. Highlighting features of INS Vikrant, PM Modi said that the aircraft carrier is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources, and indigenous skills.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, “India has now joined the category of nations that builds such aircraft carriers using the indigenous techniques. The development of INS Vikrant is effective as it has instilled new faith in the nation."

Speaking about the equipment used in the development of INS Vikrant, PM Modi said, “The steel installed in its airbase is also indigenous. The steel was developed by DRDO scientists and produced by Indian companies. INS Vikrant is not only a warship but a floating airfield and city. The electricity produced in this can light up to 5000 homes. The flight deck used in this is approximately equal to two football grounds.”

PM Modi unveils Navy's new Ensign

PM Modi also unveiled the new Naval Ensign which is inspired by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The new Ensign comprises the National Flag on the upper canton and the blue octagonal shape encompassing the National Emblem sitting atop an anchor depicting steadfastness and superimposed on a shield with the Navy’s motto ‘Sham No Varuna’ in Devnagari. The octagonal shape represents the eight directions symbolising the Indian Navy’s multi-directional reach and multi-dimensional operational capability.

Addressing a large gathering at the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant, Modi said with the new ensign, the country has shed its colonial past. PM Modi said, “Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.”

Dedicating the new Naval flag to the great warrior King, the PM stressed, "Today on the historic date of September 2, 2022, another history-changing act has happened. Today India has wiped off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. Indian Navy has got a new flag from today. The imprint of slavery was visible on the Indian Navy's flag. But from today, the Indian Navy's new flag inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will fly high in the sky and ocean."