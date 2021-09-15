Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh Chairs Meeting On Land Concerns Of Steel CPSEs

On Tuesday, Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh addressed land concerns affecting steel CPSEs and emphasised the importance of digitising property records. As per a release by the Ministry of Steel, Singh chaired a meeting with the Chairperson and Managing Directors (CMDs) of Steel Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The meeting was held to discuss land issues at SAIL's Integrated Steel Plants and other steel CPSEs.

Singh went over a number of issues concerning the land available to the Steel CPSEs. These included land open for future developments of facilities and mines, encroaching land, free-hold or lease-hold status, land use, and other matters regarding these topics. The Steel Minister was appraised of the Steel CPSEs' actions in removing encroachments and unauthorised tenants from their lands and quarters. Updates of the meeting were posted by the Ministry of Steel on Twitter as well.

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh chaired meeting to address land concerns of Steel CPSEs

Singh instructed the Steel CPSEs to take swift action to remove encroachments so that the land and quarters may be used effectively by the CPSEs. The Union Minister further asked them to make sure that the unmutated land in the plants is speedily converted to mutated in the name of the CPSE. This was said in consultation with the concerned Departments of the State Governments. The meeting was attended by Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel, Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Secretary Steel, and the CMDs of Steel CPSEs such as Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), National Mineral Development Ltd. (NMDC), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL), and Manganese Ore (India) Ltd. (MOIL), as well as senior officers

Union Steel Minister, Shri @RCP_Singh chaired a meeting at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi today to review the progress of capital expenditure (CAPEX) by Steel CPSEs. Shri @fskulaste Minister of State, Shri Pradip Kumar Tripathi Secy. Steel and the CMDs of Steel CPSEs viz. @SAILSteel, pic.twitter.com/6wwX8Ep57F — Ministry of Steel (@SteelMinIndia) September 14, 2021

Land records of all Steel CPSEs to be digitalized

All land records of the Steel CPSEs must be digitalized and preserved in safe custody, as per Ram Chandra Prasad Singh. According to the official statement, he emphasised the importance of making wise use of all territory allocated to the CPSEs for future purposes. SAIL is one of India's main steel producers and one of the country's largest Central Public Sector Enterprises. SAIL manufactures iron and steel at five integrated plants and three special steel factories primarily in India's eastern and central regions, near to local raw material sources. SAIL produces and distributes a wide variety of steel products. Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) are enterprises in which the Central Government or other CPSEs own 51% or more of the ownership.



.@nmdclimited,@RINL_VSP, @KIOCLLimited, @MOIL_LIMITED and senior officers of the @SteelMinIndia attended the meeting. During the detailed review of projects under implementation, the Union Minister emphasized the importance of capital expenditure in building steel infrastructure — Ministry of Steel (@SteelMinIndia) September 14, 2021

to spur high and sustainable growth in the post pandemic period. The #Steel CPSEs were directed to step up the pace of their #CAPEX and to also streamline the processes for timely completion of projects.

. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav#AtmaNirbharBharat #IspatiIrada#Steel #NewIndia — Ministry of Steel (@SteelMinIndia) September 14, 2021

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: Twitter - PIB INDIA)