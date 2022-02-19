Steep fall in daily COVID-19 cases in Pondy

Puducherry, Feb 19 (PTI) Puducherry logged 30 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday, marking a steep fall in number of daily infections.

The overall caseload now stood at 1,65,564. The number of fresh cases reported on Saturday was 50.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that the 30 new cases identified at the end of examination of 1,881 samples were spread over Puducherry 20, Mahe 2 and Karaikal and Yanam regions 4 each.

He said the active cases also fell to 495 as against 586 reported on Saturday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions today and fatalities remained 1,959.

The Director said 121 patients recovered during last twenty- four hours. The overall recoveries were 1,63,110.

The test positivity rate today was 1.59 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.52 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has tested so far 22,00,069 samples and has found 18, 45,568 out of them to be negative.

The Department has administered so far 15,65,288 doses which comprised 9,27,818 first doses, 6,25,628 second and 11,842 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

