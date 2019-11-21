Step-ally Sena? Congress-NCP Unanimous: 'Will Meet Pre-poll Allies First, Then Shiv Sena'

After the Congress and NCP leaders held a meeting at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence on Thursday in Delhi, Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan while addressing the media said that the discussion between the two parties regarding the government formation in Maharashtra is over and Shiv Sena will be approached after the remaining discussions with the allied parties are over.

'We will follow up with discussions with Shiv Sena'

Briefing the media on the proposed government formation exercise in Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan said, "Congress and NCP have completed discussions on all issues. There is complete unanimity between the two parties. We will go to Mumbai tomorrow. We will have a meeting with our pre-poll alliance partners, various small parties which are our pre-poll alliance partners in Maharashtra and after that, we will follow up with discussions with Shiv Sena. As soon as we reach an agreement on all the points, the media will be briefed about all the architecture of the proposed alliance."

Cong-NCP choose 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' over Sena's 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' for alliance

Earlier in the day, in a big scoop from the ongoing NCP-Congress meetings regarding the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, sources revealed that it has been suggested that the new alliance be named as “Maha Vikas Aghadi”, similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources further report that Congress turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance ' Maha Shiv Aghadi' stating that it will not compromise its ideology, as per sources. Sources also report that the final announcement will be made by the alliance on Friday regarding the alliance and the terms.

'Maharashtra govt will soon be formed under Sena leadership'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut addressed a press briefing on Thursday morning on the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra government formation. Raut said that all the three parties, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will soon reach a conclusion and a government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common minimum programme to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ).

