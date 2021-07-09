Step Up Whole Genome Sequencing As GMCH Patiala Gears To Begin Sampling: Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the state is stepping up Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to identify cases of new COVID variants. The CM directed authorities to fasten the process. He also claimed that the state expects to fast track the project for execution of the MoU with ICMR for Regional Institute of Virology, Mohali.

Punjab to step up Whole Genome Sequencing

The Chief Minister’s direction on Friday confirms that the state is readying its forces for a possible new variant. Despite recording no new cases of Delta Plus COVID variant (apart from two reported earlier based on May sampling), the CM has asked the Whole Genome Sequencing Lab at GMCH Patiala, coming up with the support of PATH, to fasten its projects. He said that it must become functional by the end of July.

Meanwhile, CM Amarinder Singh was informed by PATH, the non-profit global health organization working on the project, that the machine is likely to be installed by 25 July. VRDL GMC Patiala has applied for registration with INSACOG. With the introduction of the same, the state will be able to start its own testing to identify new COVID variants.

Punjab to start dry swab variant testing method next week

Speaking about the COVID situation in the state, the Chief Minister noted that he was satisfied with the state’s present movement. He revealed that the state will soon start dry swab testing. The dry swab variant method, which will soon be in action in the state can be used as a screening tool only in settings where automated RNA extraction is not available, owing to its lower cost and quick turn-around.

The dry swab variant method is believed to be 79% sensitive, while its specificity is 99% compared to the standard RTPCR test, which is considered the gold standard. As per GoI guidelines, Punjab is currently sending at least 15 samples to each of the identified 10 sentinel sites for whole genome sequencing. This is being done every 15 days. Captain Amarinder Singh also said that the positive samples of post-vaccination, re-infection cases, death cases, severe cases, clustering etc. are being sent for WGS.

IMAGE: PTI