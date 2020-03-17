'Steps Being Taken To Ensure COVID-19 Doesn't Advance To Phase 3': Maharashtra Health Min

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday held an urgent meeting on COVID-19. He said that strong steps have been taken to ensure that COVID-19 doesn't advance in the upcoming phase. The meeting was attended by people from the corporate and health sector. Tope said that the corporate sector has ensured all cooperation to contain the disease. Maharashtra has a total of 39 positive cases.

'Maintain social distancing'

Speaking to the media Tope said, "Right now we are in phase 2, strong steps are being taken to ensure that this doesn't advance into phase 3. Maintain social distancing to avoid the spread of coronavirus and keep it in control. We have earlier taken the decision on the social and public gathering but no decision was made related to the corporate sector. People from the corporate sector had come to this important meeting and they have ensured all cooperation. They are ready for our decision of 'Work from home'."

"There will be more advertisements to increase awareness about coronavirus. Business leaders have assured that they will come forward and help in providing masks sanitizers and health checkup kits to hospitals and other facilities. We are providing a list of 80 vital medicines that will help in tackling the symptoms of coronavirus. There has been a suggestion of providing free medicine to govt by the corporate sector. All non-essential services should be shut down," he added.

Speaking about the first death of COVID-19 in Mumbai Tope said, "He was admitted to Kasturba Hospital on 5th March & he had hidden some details from us, including that he had come from Dubai. But we grew suspicious on 13th March. We sent his samples for a test which turned out to be positive. He died at 7 AM today. It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital today, died due to Coronavirus. We are waiting for the report."

The Coronavirus outbreak

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 130, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala.

The Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster", and has since issued even more advisories and travel restrictions.

COVID-19 affected over 140 countries

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus - has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are around 182,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 7,174 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19 yet, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

