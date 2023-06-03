Steps Taken By Indian Railways To Ensure Safety Of Trains And Tracks

The deadly triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2, 2023, wherein over 260 people have lost their lives and 900 others suffered injuries, raises concerns over the safety mechanism of Indian Railways. With rapid expansion and modernisation, the tragic incident, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, highlights the need to prioritise safety measures and evaluate existing protocols for restoring public confidence.

Kavach is one of the safety devices that Indian Railways has introduced in the last few years to eliminate trains colliding with each other. The number of train accidents have come down in the last few years, official Indian Railways data shows. The number of Accident per Million Train Kilometres (AMTKs) in 2022-23 stands at 0.03 compared to 0.14 in 2010-11 and 0.10 in 2013-14.

Upgrades in Track Structure and Signalling Systems

One of the key priorities for Indian Railways has been track renewal and maintenance. In 2022-23 alone, 5,227 kilometres of Complete Track Renewal (CTR) units were carried out while over the past decade, a total of 37,159 kilometres of track renewal has been completed, averaging 3,716 kilometres per year. This signifies a big acceleration compared to the 2,885 kilometres accomplished in 2013-14, illustrating the increased pace of track renewal.

In terms of track structure and signalling systems, an estimated 65 per cent of the broad gauge track has been upgraded with modern track structures, Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, and Pre-stressed Concrete Sleepers (PSC) as of March 31, 2023. Furthermore, the implementation of long welded rails (LWR) has reached nearly 90 per cent of the broad gauge track, enhancing the robustness of the rail infrastructure.

The signalling systems have also seen advancements. Advanced signalling systems like Panel Interlocking/Route Relay Interlocking/Electronic Interlocking (PI/RRI/EI) have been deployed across 6,396 out of 6,506 stations on broad gauge routes. Moreover, Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC) have been installed in 6,364 block sections out of 6,607 on broad gauge routes, ensuring seamless and safe train movement.

Implementation and Expansion Plans for Kavach

Indian Railways has further strengthened safety measures with the introduction of Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. Kavach, also known as the Train Collision Avoidance System, ensures train speed control by automatically applying brakes in situations such as over speeding or potential collisions.

The system has been certified at the highest level of safety integrity, indicating a remarkably low possibility of hazardous errors occurring.Currently operational on 1,455 Route Kilometres (RKm) on the South Central Railway,and its reach is being increased further. Tenders for Kavach implementation have been awarded for 2,951 RKm on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah sections, with a target for commissioning within 2024.

Additionally, Kavach has been sanctioned for implementation on 35,736 RKm of the High-Density Network (HDN) and High Utilized Network (HUN) of Indian Railways, with plans for further expansion.

Improving Safety and Capacity

The Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh (RRSK) was established by Indian Railways in 2017-18. It has a corpus of Rs. 1 lakh crore allocated for a five-year period, dedicated to the replacement, renewal, and upgradation of critical safety assets. In the financial year 2021-22, a total expenditure of Rs. 74,175.75 crore was incurred under the RRSK, with significant support from the Gross Budgetary Support (GBS).

Also, the government has extended the duration of the RRSK for another five-year term beyond 2021-22. A contribution of Rs. 45,000 crore from the GBS has been allocated for this purpose. In the financial year 2022-23, an expenditure of Rs. 11,797.42 crore has been incurred, and a provision of Rs. 11,000 crore has been made under the RRSK for the financial year 2023-24.

Indian Railways' commitment to safety is further exemplified by the replacement of conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design coaches with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design coaches. LHB coaches offer superior safety features, including Center Buffer Couplers (CBC), superior disc brakes, and enhanced suspension systems, ensuring enhanced safety even at higher speeds.

The modernisation of the signalling system on Indian Railways has played a crucial role in enhancing safety and capacity. The adoption of advanced signalling technologies, such as Electronic Interlocking, Axle Counters, and Automatic Block Signalling, has contributed to smoother operations and improved safety.

The ongoing trials, implementation of Centralised Traffic Control (CTC) systems, and the development of the Train Management System (TMS) further underscore Indian Railways' commitment to modernising the signalling infrastructure and ensuring a safer and more efficient railway network in India.