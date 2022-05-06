Steps to be taken for safety of Umiam bridge: Meghalaya CM

Shillong, May 6 (PTI) Steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the bridge over the Umiam dam, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

Sangma's statement came after the Meghalaya High Court directed the state to ban vehicles carrying loads of more than 10 metric tons on the Umiam bridge, following the suggestion that it may not be able to bear the existing traffic load.

The chief minister said the government will examine the court order and take the necessary steps.

"The concerns that the high court has expressed is also a concern for every citizen and even for the government, so definitely we will examine the entire aspect and steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the dam," he said on Thursday.

Hearing a PIL on Wednesday, the high court noted that both the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have agreed that the bridge should be replaced by a more robust structure, which will be able to bear the regular traffic.

The court observed that the state may approach the Centre for the release of appropriate funds since the matter pertains to the shortest access to state capital Shillong. PTI JOP SOM SOM