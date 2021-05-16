Sterlite Ropes In ISRO Experts To Resolve Snag Hampering Oxygen Production In Thoothukudi

In the latest development, Vedanta has roped in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to fix the technical snag in order to resume the production of medical oxygen at its Thoothukudi facility. A technical glitch developed in the cold box of Sterlite's oxygen plant hampered the manufacturing process following which Vedanta has roped in experts from ISRO to fix the snag. According to reports, the ISRO experts have suggested some measures to resolve the technical glitch in order to resume the production of medical oxygen. The facility, on May 13, began producing medical oxygen to meet the demand for life-saving gas following a surge in COVID cases in the state. The first set of oxygen tankers have been dispatched to the beneficiaries.

1st batch of 5MT of Oxygen dispatched from Sterlite

Five tonnes of liquid medical oxygen produced at the recently reopened Sterlite factory in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi was distributed to Tirunelveli district on Thursday. Vedanta's Sterlite factory, which was recently reopened to manufacture medical oxygen amid a steep demand as the state battles the second wave of COVID. As per sources, the five tonnes of oxygen having 98% purity was dispatched to the nearby Tirunelveli district while ten tonnes of oxygen will be produced in the next test phase for three days. Then, the Sterlite factory is projected to produce 35 tonnes of Oxygen after all clearances.

Monitoring committee formed as Sterlite reopens

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier named a seven-member Monitoring Committee for supervising the reopening of the oxygen plants at Vedanta's Sterlite factory in Thoothukudi as per the Supreme Court's order dated April 27. The Supreme Court had permitted Vedanta to reopen the Oxygen-production unit on a standalone basis owing to the spike in demand for medical oxygen across the country amid rising COVID cases. The seven-member Monitoring Committee comprises the Thoothukudi District Collector, the city's Superintendant of Police, TNPCB's District Environmental Officer, Thoothukudi Thermal power plant TANGEDCO's Deputy Chief Chemist and two environmental experts who will be nominated as per SC's orders.

As per the state government order, the Vedanta plant will function as per directions issued by the Monitoring Committee and in compliance with environmental and safety norms. The Committee will also determine the number of people allowed inside the factory premises solely for managing and conducting the production of oxygen. The Monitoring Committee will also engage with the local residents to address grievances related to the nature of the functioning of the plant. A safety audit will also be conducted before the commencement of operations, the state government's order read.