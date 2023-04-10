Sterlite Row: Legal Notice Sent To Governor RN Ravi Over 'foreign Hand' Remark

A legal notice was sent to the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for his remark against Kudankulam, Sterlite protests.

R N Ravi, according to the legal notice sent by Kudankulam anti nuclear plant protester Suba Udayakumar, “insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest. There is no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries.”

A legal notice was served to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on April 8 by SP Udayakumar, coordinator of Kudankulam nuclear power plant protest movement, stating that the Governor had insulted the protesters.



"My client hopes that you, as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, will immediately make appropriate amends to the said false statement made against my client who was the coordinator of the protest against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu and all those protests against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, and will not drive my client to have recourse to law, " the notice added.

RN Ravi’s divisive remarks

A question regarding the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and the most recent laws implemented by the Centre was posed to Governor RN Ravi while he was addressing civil service aspirants.

Notably, Ravi had alleged that the protest which led to the closure of Vedanta’s Sterlite copper plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi was “foreign-funded” and those behind it were getting funds under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or were non-government organizations. Political parties and demonstrators sharply criticised his statements.

Following his divisive remark, Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) leaders under the leadership of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam announced that they would protest for his divisive speech on the public protests.

The Sterlite Copper row

Vedanta Limited's Sterlite Copper, a copper smelting facility in Thoothukudi, was shut down in 2018 as a result of a protracted uprising by the community, which claimed the facility was polluting the area and creating a health risk. When the rally got violent, the police opened fire, killing 14 protestors.

"Take the case of Sterlite in Thoothukudi. It [The protest] was purely foreign funded. Police firing that cost innocent lives was unfortunate. But they wanted it to be closed as Sterlite produced 40% of our copper," Governor RN Ravi said while responding to questions during the programme ‘Think to Dare’ conducted inside Raj Bhavan on April 7.