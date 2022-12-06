STL Appoints Tushar Shroff As Group Chief Financial Officer

STL, one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced the addition of Tushar Shroff as Group Chief Financial Officer, to its global leadership team.

STL is progressing towards its ambition of becoming one of the top three global players in the optical connectivity domain. Tushar's experience and expertise will greatly contribute to STL's growth trajectory.

Tushar Shroff is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with an experience of more than 28 years in the field of fundraising, capital structuring, mergers & acquisitions, treasury management, taxation, financial accounting and planning, investor relations and business partnering.

Prior to joining STL, Tushar Shroff worked for global and Indian multinational organisations like ABB, ELSTER Metering, Piramal Healthcare, SCHOTT Glass, Zydus Cadila, and Intas Pharmaceuticals. During the course of his career, he has managed multi-billion dollar organisations and has been instrumental in building high-net-worth organisations through various initiatives. In his last assignment, he served as the Group CFO for Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, one of the leading Pharmaceutical companies in India.

Excited about joining STL, Tushar commented, "There is strong global momentum around building digital infrastructure, especially 5G and Fibre to the Home networks. STL has been taking great strides to design and develop innovative optical solutions for global network creators. I am excited by STL's growth path and its purpose of Transforming billions of lives by connecting the world. I look forward to bolstering STL's strategy to deliver profitable growth and cement its position in the global market."

Commenting on Tushar's appointment, Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, said, "I warmly welcome Tushar to the STL family. I believe that his rich experience and expertise in capital structuring, treasury management, M&A, strategy and investor relations will enable our growth ambitions and deliver enhanced value for our customers and shareholders."