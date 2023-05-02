Stone Attacks On Vande Bharat Continue, Train Vandalised In Kerala

As the government is launching Vande Bharat trains across the country, the incidents of stone pelting on the semi-high-speed train are also increasing. An incident of vandalising the Vande Bharat train was reported from the newly launched train in Kerala, informed officials. The incident was reported between stations Tirunavaya and Tirur when the train was travelling from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram, said Southern Railway officials.

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat train was flagged off at the Thiruvananthapuram central station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25. "No one was injured. The windshield of one coach was damaged. Police have registered a case. We have decided to strengthen train security," said Southern Railway.

Increasing incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat train

The Railway officials further stated, on April 6 a fresh incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express was reported from Visakhapatnam. In the last three months, this is the third time that the semi-express and indigenously built train has been attacked. As per official reports, the miscreants broke the coach's glass windows by pelting stones at the train. "Stone pelting was reported between Khammam and Vijayawada railway stations while coming from Secunderabad. The incident happened on Wednesday evening in South Central Railway zone premises," stated a Waltair Division Railway press note.

Vande Bharat attacks in various states

Andhra Pradesh

The glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat Express was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam when stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express at Visakhapatnam city in Andhra Pradesh when the train was stationed for maintenance. According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati, "Some unknown persons pelted stones at Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches while it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station.

West Bengal

An Eastern Railway official in a statement on March 12 reported stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express damaging the window panes of the semi-high-speed express train. The incident happened in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal near Farakka.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) informed, earlier in January 2023, two window panes of the Vande Bharat express train were left damaged after two coaches of the train were pelted with stones near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district. This was the second attack in January 2023, as earlier in the same month the Vande Bharat Express train was vandalised thus breaking the window panes of the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda. The RPF commander said, "Windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri."