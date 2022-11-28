Stone Pelted At Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal During AAP's Roadshow In Surat's Katargam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's roadshow in Gujarat's Surat turned frenzy as a stone was pelted at the AAP supremo as he continues to woo the public ahead of the assembly elections. Republic has learned that an unidentified person threw a stone at Kejriwal while he was campaigning in Surat's Katargam in an open vehicle. Kejriwal was seen standing on the vehicle through an open roof with a huge crowd following him with AAP flags when the incident happened.

Notably, the alleged attack comes just a day after AAP's President in Gujarat, Gopal Italia, accused BJP workers of carrying out violent attacks during a public meeting in the same constituency (Katargam). "In anticipation of losing the election, BJP goons pelted stones at my ongoing public meeting in Katargam assembly today and BJP goons attacked with knives in Limbayat assembly in Surat," Italia tweeted. He even claimed that a child was injured in the stone pelting by BJP workers.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, reiterated the Delhi model before the voters in Gujarat and attacked the BJP during his address. He even said that even after providing education, electricity, health care, and bus rides for free, Delhi is not incurring any losses. "Inflation-unemployment is the biggest problem in Gujarat. You take the problem to their house, they leave the dog. We don't keep dogs. The people of Gujarat call me their brother and son. After forming the government, I will take responsibility of the family by becoming a part of your family," Kejriwal said.

He even questioned how the Gujarat government is under Rs 3.5 lakh crore debt even if the BJP did no developmental work in the last 27 years.

BJP vs AAP in Gujarat

Gujarat will enter the assembly elections in two phases on December 1 (89 constituencies) and December 5 (93 constituencies) and the results will be announced on December 8. While the AAP is confident of its victory in the BJP-ruled state, the saffron party's national President JP Nadda has predicted that the Kejriwal-led faction will bite the dust in Gujarat. Speaking at a recent press conference, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Kejriwal will be rejected by the voters as he is a "political freelancer".