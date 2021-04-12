Stone-pelting On Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu; Says Rowdy Rajyam Prevailing In State

Massive political war of words between the TDP and the ruling YSRCP. A stone was allegedly pelted at TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a roadshow in Tirupati town as part of the Tirupati by-election campaign.

N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that YSRCP goons pelted stones during the election campaign in Tirupati and later Naidu along with other TDP leaders went on strike to protest against the stone pelting that happened at the end of the meeting targeting the crowd and TDP leaders.

TDP chief warned the persons who were responsible for the attack and said come forward and fight bravely if anything. He also added that if the TDP government comes to power, these bullying games will not be accepted. "Coming from the backside and throwing stones is a coward act. Rowdy Rajyam is prevailing in the state. Police should maintain law and order", Naidu said.

AP TDP president Achanna said Central Electoral Commission should take action on the stone-pelting incident immediately. This is not an attack on Chandrababu Naidu, but on democracy and demanded that the chief minister be held responsible for this.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP called it Chandrababu Naidu’s drama. Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the stage-managed show by Chandrababu shows how desperate he is to grab public attention as defeat has been staring at TDP in the bypoll.

YSRCP raised the question saying, if there is a hit, the stone should come from some direction and there should be an injury but that is not the case.

Displaying the stone, Chandrababu had resorted to theatrics, using abusive language and staged a sit-in. He said that he would complain to the district SP and there are reports that he will also meet the Governor. The sequence of events shows that it was stage-managed and we will also ask the police to inquire into the incident and book the guilty, Peddireddy said.